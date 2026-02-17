Several people suffered smoke inhalation, some had to leave their homes. Screenshot Instagram

A major fire severely damaged the historic Teatro Sannazaro in the center of Naples on Tuesday, injuring several people.

A major fire broke out in the center of Naples on Tuesday, severely damaging the historic Teatro Sannazaro in Via Chiaia and destroying its dome.

Several people suffered smoke inhalation and some had to leave their homes.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Several people suffered smoke inhalation and some had to leave their homes.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Show more

A serious fire broke out in the city center of Naples on Tuesday, which also engulfed the historic Sannazaro Theater in the central street Via Chiaia.

The flames spread quickly and damaged a large part of the building. The dome of the theater was completely destroyed. According to media reports, at least four residents suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Residents reported that the air had been barely breathable since around 5am. Some people had to leave their homes. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire. Arson has also not been ruled out.

Important cultural site

The theater, which was built in 1847 and is largely made of wood, is considered an important cultural site in Naples and a traditional production center for theatrical art. Theater manager Lara Sansone, who runs the theater together with her husband Sasà Vanorio, burst into tears when she saw the extent of the damage.

The Teatro Sannazaro is one of the most traditional theaters in Naples. It was named after the Renaissance poet Jacopo Sannazaro. Over the course of its history, it developed into an important center of Neapolitan theater and played an important role in the cultural identity of the city.

The Teatro Sannazaro stands for classical and modern Neapolitan theater, for comedies, musical plays and the cultivation of regional acting. To this day, it is considered a cultural symbol of Naples and an important part of the city's traditional theater landscape.