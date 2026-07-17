More than 100 homes have gone up in flames in a major fire near the city of Drammen in southern Norway. The adjacent forest is also on fire—hundreds of people have been evacuated.

A firefighting helicopter is attempting to battle the inferno in the small town of Krokstadelva from the air.

Here's what it's all about A massive fire has broken out in the small Norwegian town of Krokstadelva.

More than 100 houses were destroyed by the fire.

Hundreds of people were evacuated; there are reportedly no fatalities. Summary created with

A devastating fire is raging in the small Norwegian town of Krokstadelva. At 3:40 p.m., police first reported a fire in one of the many townhouses in Krokstadelva, according to the local station DRM24 reported. Within “a few minutes,” the fire had spread to the surrounding homes, according to the incident commander.

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Despite the deployment of several firefighting helicopters, the fire later spread to the surrounding forest and caused several wildfires.

A Terrible Inferno

“It’s absolutely terrible. We were sitting on the porch and saw the fire break out. Then we had to evacuate in a hurry. We left our belongings, cell phones, and everything else behind. We just had to get out. Now we’re hoping our house remains undamaged,” two residents told TV 2.

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About 60 firefighters are currently on the scene. They still haven't brought the fire under control. Additional emergency responders are rushing to the scene from neighboring regions. As the emergency services told Aftenposten strong winds are repeatedly fanning the flames. At 10:00 p.m., the police reported: The fire is out of control. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

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Even as the fire spread, emergency responders evacuated hundreds of people. According to media reports, several dozen people have lost their homes. Police say no residents have been injured so far.