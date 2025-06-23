For the second day in a row, firefighters are battling three major fires that broke out almost simultaneously on the Greek island of Chios. 17 villages and a reception camp for migrants were evacuated on the Aegean island off the Turkish coast.
Hundreds of people had to be brought to safety. According to reports, tourists were not at risk.
Strong winds continue to fan the flames and make the firefighters' work more difficult, as reported by Greek media. According to the local authorities, almost 200 firefighters with 38 fire engines and numerous firefighting helicopters and aircraft were deployed. Reinforcements were also sent by boat from the mainland. Videos from the island's online portal "politischios.gr" showed the extent of the flames.
Arson likely
At the moment, the inhabitants of Chios are not only worried about their houses, but also about their mastic plantations - the pistachio plant "pistacia lentiscus" only grows on Chios and only in the south of the island. They are used to produce the resin mastic, which is used for chewing gum, liqueur, sweets, cosmetics and medicinal products.
Fires in 2010 destroyed almost half of the mastic groves, with severe consequences for the island's inhabitants, many of whom are employed in mastic production.
A local politician told the news channel ERT News that it was impossible for the fires to have started accidentally. The fact that the fires broke out almost simultaneously is a clear indication of arson. Investigators are already on site.
Experts assume that the majority of forest and bush fires that plague Greece every summer are caused by humans - whether through negligent actions such as barbecuing outdoors or deliberate arson. Only in a few cases can the perpetrators be caught.