Major manhunt for "Reichsbürger" in the Australian bush - Gallery In addition to rescue helicopters, the investigators also deployed drones and dog squads. Image: dpa The crime scene on a country estate was cordoned off over a wide area Image: dpa The killing of the two police officers caused bewilderment in Australia. Image: dpa The incident command set up its command center on a vineyard. Image: dpa Major manhunt for "Reichsbürger" in the Australian bush - Gallery In addition to rescue helicopters, the investigators also deployed drones and dog squads. Image: dpa The crime scene on a country estate was cordoned off over a wide area Image: dpa The killing of the two police officers caused bewilderment in Australia. Image: dpa The incident command set up its command center on a vineyard. Image: dpa

Two police officers die in a hail of bullets, the shooter flees into the wilderness - and puts an entire region in fear. The case highlights a growing danger that is also known in Germany.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A manhunt has been underway for days in southern Australia for a suspected heavily armed violent criminal.

The man shot two police officers when they tried to arrest him.

The security authorities assume that the shooter is hiding in the wilderness and belongs to the self-proclaimed "Sovereign Citizens", comparable to German "Reichsbürgern". Show more

A manhunt has been underway for days in southern Australia for a suspected heavily armed gunman who shot several police officers and then fled the scene. The security authorities assume that the shooter is hiding in the wilderness and belongs to the self-proclaimed "Sovereign Citizens" - an ideological movement comparable to the German "Reichsbürger". Special police forces continue to comb the surrounding area of a remote country estate in the state of Victoria, where the fatal shots were fired a week ago.

"This guy is dangerous"

On Tuesday morning, ten local police officers wanted to execute a warrant for the arrest of 56-year-old Desmond Filby for sexual offenses. When they visited him about 300 kilometers northeast of Melbourne on a property near the village of Porepunkah, he suddenly opened fire. Two police officers die in a hail of bullets and a third is seriously injured. Filby - or Freeman, as he calls himself - flees into the thicket of the adjacent forest with several firearms. He has been missing ever since - and an entire region is in fear.

"This guy is dangerous," warned Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on public radio. "He's on the run and we want him caught." Police Chief Mike Bush spoke of a "very dangerous" man who had "murdered the officers in cold blood". Residents should stay at home and be extremely careful, drivers should not give anyone a lift or preferably drive around the area.

A significant search remains underway in Porepunkah today as police continue their efforts to locate Desmond Filby, also known as Desmond Freeman, in connection to the shooting death of two on duty police officers yesterday.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/pKtyBUkpm3 pic.twitter.com/Ncm7M6DmB3 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) August 27, 2025

An Alpine village in a state of emergency

In the 1000-strong community of Porepunkah at the foot of the Australian Alps, a state of emergency has prevailed since the murder. Patrol cars and armored vehicles can be seen everywhere, police helicopters and drones are circling in the sky and more than 450 police officers are on permanent duty. With their martial equipment, protective vests and assault rifles, some of them look more like soldiers in a war movie.

Several dog squads are on the trail of what is currently probably Australia's most wanted man, whose likeness is now known throughout the country. However, from the descriptions given by the authorities, the picture that emerges is that of a robust loner who knows exactly how to survive in the wild and disappear between densely forested mountain slopes. There are several caves and disused mines in the area that could serve as a hiding place for him in winter weather and snowfall.

Deep-seated hatred of the authorities

It is probably no coincidence that Filby, alias Freeman, retreated to the countryside long before the crime. As a "sovereign citizen", he believes he is not subject to any state laws - and hundreds of kilometers away from the nearest big city, it is easier to evade law enforcement. His hatred of the state is well documented: Media reports and court documents describe him as a gun nut with a criminal record who uses pseudo-legal arguments to rebel against the rule of law, insulting police officers as the "new Gestapo" and "Nazi henchmen".

It is radical conspiracy narratives like these that make the Australian equivalent of the "Reichsbürger" so dangerous. Nobody can reliably say how many followers the movement has on the huge continent. But the domestic intelligence service has long been warning of the rise of right-wing extremist groups, including the "sovereign citizens". "It's a real cause for concern," says head of government Albanese. "This threat is very real and we have to be very vigilant."

Filby's wife, who has three children with him and was questioned by the police after the crime, says she does not believe in conspiracy narratives. In a written statement, she expressed her condolences to the relatives of the police officers who were killed and said she was "deeply shocked" by her husband's actions. Finally, she appealed to him to finally turn himself in - so that no more blood is spilled.