ARCHIVE - Iranian-made combat drone, presumably of the Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) type. Russia often uses these drones to strike targets in Ukraine. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

This emerged from warnings issued by the Ukrainian air force on the Telegram platform. The military also explicitly warned of a possible Russian attack with the particularly feared new Oreshnik medium-range missile.

The portal "The Kyiv Independent" spoke of "a series of explosions" in the capital. Eyewitnesses on social media also reported the sound of explosions. The full extent of the Russian attack on Kiev and its consequences were not immediately foreseeable during the night. Other parts of the country were also attacked.

In the western neighboring country of Poland, the military declared on Platform X that the air defense was on alert in view of the Russian attacks in Ukraine and that military aircraft had taken off. In Poland, air defenses are repeatedly alerted in the event of major attacks in Ukraine, with fighter jets from NATO partners sometimes also taking off.

Zelensky warns against Oreshnik: citizens should seek out bunkers

President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously warned on Saturday evening that an Oreshnik attack was to be expected. Kiev was also in danger, he said, citing intelligence findings. He warned of a possible combined Russian attack with various types of weapons and called on citizens to seek out shelters in the event of an air raid.

Whether Russia actually used an Oreshnik medium-range missile in the new attack on Kiev last night remained unclear at first.

Russia has already used the ballistic missile with particularly high destructive power twice in its war of aggression against Ukraine - once in the large city of Dnipro in the south-east of the country without warheads and most recently in January in western Ukraine.