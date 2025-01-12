In a referendum in Carinthia, the majority are in favor of a ban on new wind turbines. Arne Dedert/dpa/Keystone (Symbolbild)

The population of the Austrian state of Carinthia has narrowly voted against new wind turbines. The result is not legally binding. The FPÖ had previously campaigned strongly for a ban.

SDA

In a referendum in the southern Austrian province of Carinthia, a narrow majority voted against new wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures. However, the turnout was only just under 35 percent, according to the government. Specifically, 51.55 percent voted in favor of a ban, 48.45 percent against. The result is not legally binding.

The right-wing populist FPÖ, which is the second strongest party in Carinthia, was particularly opposed to wind turbines. However, the government there is made up of the first and third-placed parties in the 2023 election, the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the conservatives of the ÖVP. They had both spoken out against a ban.

At federal level, the FPÖ has been the strongest party since the election at the end of September. Its leader Herbert Kickl is currently trying to forge a coalition with the conservative ÖVP in Vienna.