The Maldives has celebrated the start of the long-announced tobacco ban for 18-year-olds and younger as a historic step towards a smoke-free generation.

A "National Torch Relay" on Saturday was attended by schools and community representatives as well as employees of ministries of the Indian Ocean island state, as can be seen from various posts by the Maldivian Ministry of Health on the X platform.

Protection from tobacco consumption

According to the portal, this is intended to protect young people even better from tobacco consumption. The Maldives is now the only country with such a generational smoking ban, wrote the Indian business portal Mint.

"Today we are taking a historic step towards a tobacco-free Maldives," wrote First Lady Saajidhaa Mohamed, the wife of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on X. "This is a bold, science-based step to break the cycle of addiction and prevent disease." In this way, the island nation is ensuring a healthier and stronger future for young people.