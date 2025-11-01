A "National Torch Relay" on Saturday was attended by schools and community representatives as well as employees of ministries of the Indian Ocean island state, as can be seen from various posts by the Maldivian Ministry of Health on the X platform.
From now on, the sale, purchase and consumption of tobacco products is prohibited for people born on or after January 1, 2007, as reported by the online portal The Press and other media. In addition, people under the age of 21 are prohibited from participating in tobacco-related sales or commercial events.
Protection from tobacco consumption
According to the portal, this is intended to protect young people even better from tobacco consumption. The Maldives is now the only country with such a generational smoking ban, wrote the Indian business portal Mint.
"Today we are taking a historic step towards a tobacco-free Maldives," wrote First Lady Saajidhaa Mohamed, the wife of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on X. "This is a bold, science-based step to break the cycle of addiction and prevent disease." In this way, the island nation is ensuring a healthier and stronger future for young people.