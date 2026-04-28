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In May instead of 2027 Malta's prime minister calls an early election

SDA

28.4.2026 - 12:15

ARCHIVE - Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta (left), during a visit to Berlin in November 2023. Photo: Hannes P Albert/dpa/Archivbild
ARCHIVE - Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta (left), during a visit to Berlin in November 2023. Photo: Hannes P Albert/dpa/Archivbild
Keystone

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela has brought forward the parliamentary elections, which were originally expected to take place at the beginning of next year, to 30 May.

Keystone-SDA

28.04.2026, 12:15

28.04.2026, 12:18

The leader of the governing social democratic Labor Party (MLP) announced the date of the parliamentary elections in a televised speech. There had been speculation about an early election for weeks.

The election will therefore take place just over four years after the start of the Labor government's five-year term of office. Abela (48) led his party to its biggest election victory to date in 2022, winning by a margin of almost 40,000 votes. In the 2024 European elections, however, Labor only won by a margin of around 8,000 votes.

In his short speech, the head of government of the smallest EU country referred to the global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war. Abela assured that his future government has a long-term plan to ensure stability in electricity, water and fuel prices.

Polls put Abela's Labor Party ahead of the conservative Nationalist Party (PN) of opposition leader Alex Borg (30). Borg was elected leader of his party, which also includes EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola, only six months ago. The election campaign is likely to be dominated by domestic issues in light of the global situation.

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