6.55 pm

The winner of the mayoral election in New York has presented a transition team consisting exclusively of women. "I and my team will build a City Hall that is capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign," said Democrat Zohran Mamdani at a media conference. He will work every day to "justify the trust placed in me".

He appointed political strategist Elana Leopold as Executive Director of the transition team. She will work with the president of the United Way of New York City, Grace Bonilla. Also on the team are former Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog, a former chairwoman of the U.S. FTC, Lina Khan, and administration expert Maria Torres-Springer, formerly first deputy to outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Zohran Mamdani addresses his transition team, which is made up entirely of women. AP Photo/Heather Khalifa/Keystone

Mamdani prevailed in Tuesday's election against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. At the age of 34, he will be the youngest mayor of the US metropolis of millions for more than a century. He will be the first Muslim to hold this office, the first mayor of South Asian origin and the first New York mayor to be born in Africa.

His mayoral campaign, whose success in the Democratic primary made US politics sit up and take notice, revolved around the cost of living. He promised free city buses, free childcare, a rent freeze for social housing and state-run supermarkets - financed by higher taxes for the wealthy.