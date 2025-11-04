Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, 3:01 a.m.

After the mayoral election in New York, US President Donald Trump and the Republicans are looking for an explanation for the recent election defeats in two other US states - and are taking jibes at New York's election winner Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani's success in the metropolis of millions is not the only one to hit the Republican Party: Democratic candidates also won gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Trump thinks he knows the reasons.

He described the election night as "not good" for his party. In front of party colleagues, Trump said he was not sure whether he had been "good for anybody". The successes give the Democrats a tailwind ahead of the mid-term elections to the US Congress in a year's time.

With Mamdani, Trump will soon have a charismatic opponent in New York, who had already announced on election night that he would resolutely counter provocations by the president. Trump initially avoided mentioning the election or Mamdani by name.

US President Donald Trump at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday after the elections. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

At an event in Miami in the state of Florida the following day, he then spoke disparagingly about "Mandami, or whatever the hell his name is" and called him a "communist", as he had often done before. At the same time, Trump conceded that the Republicans had "lost a little bit of authority in New York". "We'll take care of it," he added.