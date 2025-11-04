US elections in the ticker Mamdani presents transition team for New York - all women +++ Trump taunts
New York City elects a new mayor. Elections are also being held in California, New Jersey, Virginia and other US states. You can find an overview of all developments, results and reactions here - updated regularly.
- On November 4, 2025, several elections took place in America. Democrats celebrated several victories.
- The left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election in New York. The Democrat becomes the first Muslim mayor of New York.
- Voter turnout was at an all-time high.
- In New Jersey and Virginia, two female Democrats won the governorships.
Mike Johnson rails against Mamdani's victory in New York
The Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, has described Zohran Mamdani's election as mayor of New York as "the greatest victory for socialism in the history of the country" and "the greatest defeat for the American people", according to US media. At the same time, he warned against overestimating the results as a whole: "What happened last night is that blue (historically majority Democratic) states and blue cities voted blue. That was predictable. No one should read too much into yesterday's election results."
Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, 3:01 a.m.
After Mamdani's victory: Trump taunts
After the mayoral election in New York, US President Donald Trump and the Republicans are looking for an explanation for the recent election defeats in two other US states - and are taking jibes at New York's election winner Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani's success in the metropolis of millions is not the only one to hit the Republican Party: Democratic candidates also won gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Trump thinks he knows the reasons.
He described the election night as "not good" for his party. In front of party colleagues, Trump said he was not sure whether he had been "good for anybody". The successes give the Democrats a tailwind ahead of the mid-term elections to the US Congress in a year's time.
With Mamdani, Trump will soon have a charismatic opponent in New York, who had already announced on election night that he would resolutely counter provocations by the president. Trump initially avoided mentioning the election or Mamdani by name.
At an event in Miami in the state of Florida the following day, he then spoke disparagingly about "Mandami, or whatever the hell his name is" and called him a "communist", as he had often done before. At the same time, Trump conceded that the Republicans had "lost a little bit of authority in New York". "We'll take care of it," he added.
18:55
Women only: Mamdani presents transition team after victory in New York
The winner of the mayoral election in New York has presented a transition team consisting exclusively of women. "I and my team will build a City Hall that is capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign," said Democrat Zohran Mamdani at a media conference. He will work every day to "justify the trust placed in me".
He appointed political strategist Elana Leopold as Executive Director of the transition team. She will work with the president of the United Way of New York City, Grace Bonilla. Also on the team are former Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog, a former chairwoman of the U.S. FTC, Lina Khan, and administration expert Maria Torres-Springer, formerly first deputy to outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.
Mamdani edged out former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday's election. At the age of 34, he will be the youngest mayor of the US metropolis of millions for more than a century. He will be the first Muslim to hold the office, the first mayor of South Asian origin and the first New York mayor to be born in Africa.
His mayoral campaign, whose success in the Democratic primary made US politics sit up and take notice, centered around the cost of living. He promised free city buses, free childcare, a rent freeze for social housing and state-run supermarkets - financed by higher taxes for the wealthy.
08.04 am
"I see the dawn of a better day for humanity"
After his election victory, Zohran Mamdani addresses his supporters. In his speech, he speaks of a "sunrise of a better day for humanity".
The newly elected mayor of New York won 97 percent of the vote after the count.
07.23 am
Three Democrats win elections in the USA
After Zohran Mamdani won the election for mayor in New York, two Democrats are following suit.
In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill made history: with over 56% of the vote, she clearly defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was supported by Donald Trump. Her success is particularly remarkable because the Democrats have already governed the state for two consecutive terms - the last time they won a third election there was in 1961. Ciattarelli, an entrepreneur and old rival from the 2021 election campaign, fell well short with 43%.
There was also a political landslide in the neighboring state of Virginia: Abigail Spanberger, also a Democrat and former CIA officer, won with 57.5 percent against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. Spanberger thus becomes the first woman to head the state and emphasized unity instead of division in her victory speech: "We have opted for pragmatism and against partisanship."
Democrat Abigail Spanberger will become Virginia’s first female governor. (AP) pic.twitter.com/dIhQl3eoqt— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2025
06.49 am
Trump reacts to New York elections
Donald Trump has spoken out for the first time on his Truth Social platform. In a post, he writes "...and so it begins!". What exactly he means by this is unclear.
The US president previously threatened to cut funding for New York if Zohran Mamdani won the election.
6.21 am
Mamdani after election: New York will be light in political darkness
The winner of the mayoral election in New York, Zohran Mamdani, went on a direct confrontation course with US President Donald Trump in his victory speech. "In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light," said Mamdani after his election victory at an event in the New York borough of Brooklyn.
He knew that Trump was following his speech, said Mamdani - and then addressed the US president directly, whose government had recently taken drastic action against people who had entered the country illegally. New York will remain a city of immigrants, he emphasized. "To get to one of us, you have to get past all of us."
According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York. After more than 97% of the votes had been counted, the 34-year-old had an unassailable lead.
As head of the largest city in the USA and the first Muslim to hold this office, the charismatic newcomer could become a formidable opponent to Trump. Shortly before the election, the Republican had threatened to limit federal funding for the city to the absolute minimum if Mamdani won.
5:24 a.m.
California votes for constituency reform - victory for Democrats
In the battle for future majorities in the US House of Representatives, the Democratic Party in California has won a clear victory in a special vote. According to US media projections, the majority of Californian voters were in favour of redistricting. The Associated Press news agency announced the result shortly after the polls closed at 8 pm (local time). The Democrats in the west coast state are hoping to pick up an additional five seats in the House of Representatives in Washington with a more favorable redistricting.
LIVE NOW: Proposition 50 WINS. https://t.co/h2aKNa7n1t— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 5, 2025
Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic members of parliament in the sub-state had tabled the vote on the proposal ("Proposition 50"). It was a reaction to similar measures by the Republicans, including in Texas, which are being pushed by President Donald Trump. Texas wants to redraw its electoral districts so that the Republicans can secure more seats in the House of Representatives.
Trump's party currently only has a narrow majority in the House of Congress. The Democrats are hoping to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the election in November 2026. The 435 seats there are up for election every two years.
The constituencies are actually defined on the basis of the referendum every ten years. The targeted drawing of constituency boundaries is known as "gerrymandering" in the USA. Both parties use this tactic to systematically gain advantages in elections.
5 a.m.
Mamdani represents a break with the Democrats' course
The victory of left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the mayoral elections in New York City challenges the established power structures in US politics. He represents a clear break with the Democrats' previous course and is also a bogeyman for Trump and his Republicans. Mamdani financed his election campaign mainly through small donations - a deliberate signal against the influence of big donors, which he accuses Republicans and Democrats alike of using. During the election campaign, he was supported above all by young voters, trade unions and many people with a history of immigration.
It is expected that his success will fuel an internal debate within the Democrats: between those who are backing a much more left-wing approach in order to stand up to President Trump and those who are campaigning for a more moderate course. Mamdani and his political supporters - including the well-known Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - see the election result as proof that left-wing politics can be capable of winning a majority in the USA.
Mamdani was born in Uganda, has Indian roots and is considered an up-and-comer on the American left. He is currently still a member of Congress in the state of New York. His mother is the well-known director Mira Nair ("Mississippi Masala", "Salaam Bombay!"), his father is a professor at Columbia University.
During the election campaign, he promised a policy that is primarily geared towards the needs of low and average earners and aims to reduce the horrendous cost of living in the metropolis: He plans a rent cap, free buses and free childcare. This is to be financed by higher taxes for the wealthy and companies.
4.38 am
Left-wing Mamdani becomes the new mayor of New York
According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York. The 34-year-old had an unassailable lead after more than 95 percent of the votes had been counted, as the AP news agency and several US television stations reported on the basis of figures from the New York election administration.
At the head of the largest city in the USA and as the first Muslim to hold this office, the charismatic newcomer could become a weighty opponent to US President Donald Trump. Shortly before the election, Trump had threatened to cut federal funding for the city if Mamdani won.
New York City is not only considered the economic and cultural center of the United States. The East Coast metropolis with a population of around eight million also carries special political weight.
NEW: Behold, a comprehensive timeline of @ZohranKMamdani's historic campaign, presented beautifully by the @nytimes's design and interactive teams. W/@edenweingart + Umi Syam. https://t.co/HKTLmNx0Gr pic.twitter.com/oLo9kfjdUY— Ben Oreskes (@boreskes) November 5, 2025
According to the projections, Mamdani won by around ten percentage points against New York's former governor Andrew Cuomo, who had run as an independent candidate after his defeat in the Democratic primary and had already conceded defeat. Republican Curtis Sliwa finished a distant second. Trump had called for Cuomo's election in order to prevent Mamdani from winning.
4.30 a.m.
High voter turnout in New York City
More than two million people cast their vote in the mayoral election in New York - the highest turnout since 1969, according to election officials.
📢We officially hit TWO MILLION votes - first time since 1969! 🗳️🗳️— NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 5, 2025
Polls are open until 9pm.
If you are on line by 9pm, you will be allowed to vote pic.twitter.com/oHcSBl9RgH
The previous mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, had also entered the race despite a corruption scandal, but then withdrew his candidacy due to low chances of success.
4.11 a.m.
Media: Left-wing Mamdani becomes new mayor of New York
According to US media projections, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the nationally significant mayoral election in New York. The 34-year-old will therefore head the largest city in the USA from January - the first Muslim to hold this office. Shortly before the election, US President Donald Trump had threatened to cut federal funding for the city if Mamdani won. The newcomer could become an important opponent to Trump in the future.
According to the projections, Mamdani prevailed against New York's former governor Andrew Cuomo, who had run as an independent candidate after his defeat in the Democratic primary. Republican Curtis Sliwa finished far behind. Trump had called for Cuomo to be elected in order to prevent Mamdani from winning.
More than two million people cast their vote - more than at any time since 1969, according to election officials. The previous mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, had also entered the race despite a corruption scandal, but then withdrew his candidacy due to low chances of success.
4.09 a.m.
Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected governor of New Jersey
US Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has been elected Governor of the US state of New Jersey. Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-time congresswoman, defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was supported by President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time). This is according to vote counts and calculations by the AP news agency. It consolidates the Democratic majority in a state that reliably votes blue in presidential and Senate elections - but has shown signs of leaning towards the conservative camp in recent years.
The start of the election in New Jersey was disrupted on Tuesday after officials in seven counties received email bomb threats that law enforcement later determined to be unfounded, according to the state's top election official, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way. A judge granted a one-hour extension at some polling places after Democrats filed for three schools that had previously received emailed bomb threats.
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, 3:24 a.m.
Detroit: Democrat Mary Sheffield becomes mayor
Democrat Mary Sheffield has won the election for mayor of Detroit, defeating Solomon Kinloch Jr. on Tuesday. This is according to vote counts and calculations by the AP news agency. This makes her the first woman to be elected mayor of the major city in the US state of Michigan. The office is officially non-partisan. Sheffield will succeed Mike Duggan, who held the office for three terms and did not run again.
These are the candidates in New York City
- The 34-year-old left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani is the favorite in the mayoral election. The current member of the New York State Assembly promises, among other things, a rent freeze, free buses and childcare. Mamdani wants to raise taxes on the wealthy and companies to finance this.
- The former Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is running against Mamdani as an independent candidate. The 67-year-old Cuomo resigned from his position as governor of the state in 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.
- The third candidate is Republican Curtis Sliwa, who ran in the last election in 2021 and lost to Democrat Eric Adams. Sliwa founded the Guardian Angels citizens' initiative in New York at the end of the 1970s, with which volunteers ensure cleanliness or support the police to prevent crime.
The US East Coast metropolis of New York is electing a new mayor. As soon as the polling stations opened, queues formed in many places in this liberal stronghold with more than eight million inhabitants.
Children at public schools have the day off. The polling stations close at three o'clock in the morning German time on Wednesday - after which the first results are expected.
A record number of more than 700,000 people had already cast their votes in the days before the election in polling stations set up for this purpose - plus tens of thousands by post.