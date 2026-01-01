From left: New York's Attorney General Letitia James, Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at the oath of office on Jan. 1 in New York.

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Letitia James attend his inauguration: Zohran Mamdani is now New York City's youngest mayor in generations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office to Zohran Mamdani today in New York.

Another ceremony with Bernie Sanders is planned, which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will also attend.

What Mamdani stands for. Show more

Zohran Mamdani took office as mayor of New York City at the start of the new year. The left-liberal Democrat was sworn in shortly after midnight in a small circle at the historic Old City Hall Station subway station in Manhattan.

The oath of office was administered by the Attorney General of the State of New York, Letitia James. Mamdani placed his hand on a Koran. He is the first Muslim mayor of the largest city in the USA. "This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime honor and privilege," Mamdani said in a short speech.

According to his office, the choice of location is intended to emphasize Mamdani's connection with the working population. The stop was decommissioned in 1945 and is not normally open to the public. In his first words as mayor, Mamdani also announced the appointment of a new traffic commissioner.

Youngest mayor in generations

A second public swearing-in ceremony is planned for the afternoon on the steps of New York City Hall. US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of Mamdani's political role models, is to take the oath of office. Speakers will include left-wing congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This will be followed by a public street party with tens of thousands of participants around City Hall and along the famous Broadway. The 34-year-old Mamdani will begin his four-year term as the city's youngest mayor in generations.

Born in Uganda in 1991 to parents of Indian descent, he moved to New York with his family at the age of seven and only became a US citizen in 2018. He first became politically active as an activist before entering the New York State Assembly in 2021 for a constituency in the New York borough of Queens. There he made a name for himself as a representative of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Big promises

The central theme of his surprisingly clear election victory at the beginning of November was the affordability of life in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Among other things, Mamdani promised free childcare, free buses and a rent freeze for around one million households - financed by higher taxes for the wealthy and companies.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Old City Hall subway station. Keystone

Critics warn of possible economic consequences, while supporters see Mamdani's course as a response to growing social inequality. New York City is a cultural and financial center in the United States and worldwide.

In the USA, the metropolis with more than eight million inhabitants is also politically more important than other cities. The relationship with Republican US President Donald Trump is therefore likely to be a recurring focus.

Potential for conflict with Washington

Trump attacked Mamdani sharply on several occasions during the election campaign and threatened New York with the withdrawal of federal funding - a serious threat for one of the largest municipal administrations and employers in the US with hundreds of thousands of employees and a budget in the billions.

Mamdani, in turn, had repeatedly called the president a fascist and a threat to democracy. After a meeting in the White House, more conciliatory tones were recently heard. Mamdani said that cooperation was possible and that he wanted to put aside political differences for the good of New Yorkers.

Trump spoke of a productive meeting and praised Mamdani's plans for the city. However, tensions are still likely, particularly over migration policy.