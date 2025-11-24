  1. Residential Customers
Meaningful Rage Bait Mamdani wants Arabic numerals in schools - X-users fall away from the faith

Philipp Dahm

24.11.2025

Incoming New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is apparently supect to a certain X clientele. (November 21, 2025)
Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rage Bait refers to internet content that is intended to upset or outrage in order to generate reach. In this case, the pseudo-excitement is both profound and hilarious. It's about Zohran Mamdani, who is enforcing Arabic numerals in all New York elementary school.

24.11.2025, 04:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Brian Krassenstein of Fort Myers, Florida, is fooling the X community with the "news" that Zohran Mamdani is insisting on Arabic numerals in all New York City elementary school.
  • These are the common numbers from 0 to 9. blue News has divided the reactions into 4 categories:
  • Sheer Outrage, Shoot the Messenger, Disbelief, Jokers.
Show more

The original post by Brian Krassenstein was viewed more than 17.2 million times on X within two days. "Breaking [news]", bolded at the beginning of the message, which will set many on edge.

Because: "Zohran Mamdani is expected to require ALL New York primary school pupils to learn Arabic numerals." And: "As a Jewish American, I still support this 100 percent."

Many of the commenters realize that Arabic numerals are the ones we use every day.

Some - especially Indians - emphasize that the spelling was developed in India, even if it is based on Arabic scholars.

And quite a few fall for the joke.

Category: Blatant indignation

"This is ridiculous," writes one X user about the Arabic numbers. "Learning another language should be voluntary, not a requirement." Another commenter interjects that you might as well learn Indian numbers or Thai numbers.

Beth groans: "It's shocking that anyone could agree to this requirement." "Holy sh*****," says MAGA Elvis.

Great is this conversation: "No, they should go to the Middle East for this," is one firm comment. Brian Krassensetin replies, playing innocent: "They could, but why would they do that when you can learn it here?"

Another user goes one better and asks the X-AI Grok how you can post something so stupid and not even delete it later.

This gentleman is not at all surprised - because Mamdani "doesn't consider himself an American and his loyalties lie elsewhere". The man also knows: "Teaching Arabic numerals in elementary school does nothing to promote American culture and ideals and therefore should not be done."

Category: Shoot the Messenger!

Then there are those commentators who are angry with the bearer of the supposedly bad news. "How about teaching kids to read and do math first, you moron," one user shouts at Krassenstein in not untypical X-charm.

"Of course [you support Mamdani's demand], even though Muslims would love to destroy Israel," another is stunned. And someone who calls himself Concerned dad - of all things - and misunderstands the concept of numbers writes really juicy.

"America has one main language, and that is English," the Concerned Dad knows. "Our public schools have a responsibility to teach our children in English. FOH [F*** Outta Here] with this sh****, you're a traitor to your country, Brian."

Category: incredulity

Krassenstein's post about Arabic numerals raises questions. "Why do our children have to learn this?" one person howls. When the little ones can barely read, adds another.

"We need it why?" he asks. Brian Krassenstein answers dryly: "Because it's important for their education."

Yet another user recognizes that with Arabic numerals, Islam is also finding its way into classrooms. For this reason, "all religions should be taught and allowed in schools".

Category: Jokers

Krassenstein's post also encourages people to jump on the bandwagon. "Damn, next he'll be making pupils use the Gregorian calendar," it says.

"That's so stupid," rages this X user. "What's next, the fucking Latin alphabet?"

A comedy wreath must be tied to this X-user: "Just wait until they get to high school and they're taught the ways of the terrorist organization Al-Gebra."

Oddly, the X channel Polymarket, which actually focuses on financial topics, picks up on the "news". "It gets worse," jokes one user, referring to the fear many right-wingers have of the trans community: "He says they have to start with non-binary numbers."

And what would our world actually look like without Arabic numerals?

This user alludes to a survey from 2019 in which "LVI percent" of participants spoke out against Arabic numerals.

In other words, 56 percent.

Conclusion

The typical X charm of this user describes Brian Krassenstein's post quite well: "I usually hate seeing your posts, but rage baiting people who don't know that the numbers we use are Arabic is extremely funny."

And as befits X, there's also a rant at the end.