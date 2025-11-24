Incoming New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is apparently supect to a certain X clientele. (November 21, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rage Bait refers to internet content that is intended to upset or outrage in order to generate reach. In this case, the pseudo-excitement is both profound and hilarious. It's about Zohran Mamdani, who is enforcing Arabic numerals in all New York elementary school.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brian Krassenstein of Fort Myers, Florida, is fooling the X community with the "news" that Zohran Mamdani is insisting on Arabic numerals in all New York City elementary school.

These are the common numbers from 0 to 9. blue News has divided the reactions into 4 categories:

Sheer Outrage, Shoot the Messenger, Disbelief, Jokers. Show more

The original post by Brian Krassenstein was viewed more than 17.2 million times on X within two days. "Breaking [news]", bolded at the beginning of the message, which will set many on edge.

Because: "Zohran Mamdani is expected to require ALL New York primary school pupils to learn Arabic numerals." And: "As a Jewish American, I still support this 100 percent."

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani is expected to require ALL New York Elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.



As a Jewish American I still support this 100% pic.twitter.com/6BbfqjOjzh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 19, 2025

Many of the commenters realize that Arabic numerals are the ones we use every day.

Some - especially Indians - emphasize that the spelling was developed in India, even if it is based on Arabic scholars.

And quite a few fall for the joke.

Category: Blatant indignation

"This is ridiculous," writes one X user about the Arabic numbers. "Learning another language should be voluntary, not a requirement." Another commenter interjects that you might as well learn Indian numbers or Thai numbers.

Beth groans: "It's shocking that anyone could agree to this requirement." "Holy sh*****," says MAGA Elvis.

Heartwarming! The number of digits in the username correlates strongly to the scale of the meltdown. pic.twitter.com/YUWbk2KWys — Daniel Asher in solidarity 🗽✊🇺🇦🇨🇦 🚫👑 (@abstractedaway) November 20, 2025

Great is this conversation: "No, they should go to the Middle East for this," is one firm comment. Brian Krassensetin replies, playing innocent: "They could, but why would they do that when you can learn it here?"

Another user goes one better and asks the X-AI Grok how you can post something so stupid and not even delete it later.

ABSOLUTE CINEMA LOL pic.twitter.com/JAbYq4y6d3 — Gabriel, o Imortal (@mgabriel_mb_03) November 20, 2025

This gentleman is not at all surprised - because Mamdani "doesn't consider himself an American and his loyalties lie elsewhere". The man also knows: "Teaching Arabic numerals in elementary school does nothing to promote American culture and ideals and therefore should not be done."

Teaching Arabic numerals to elementary school students does nothing to advance American culture and ideals, and it should not be done.



However, it's not a surprise that Mamdani would do this, as he does not consider himself an American at all and his allegiances lie elsewhere. — Alex Ritz (@RitzReport) November 20, 2025

Category: Shoot the Messenger!

Then there are those commentators who are angry with the bearer of the supposedly bad news. "How about teaching kids to read and do math first, you moron," one user shouts at Krassenstein in not untypical X-charm.

How about teaching kids how to read and do math first you moron — Shawn McHugh (@realshawnmchugh) November 19, 2025

"Of course [you support Mamdani's demand], even though Muslims would love to destroy Israel," another is stunned. And someone who calls himself Concerned dad - of all things - and misunderstands the concept of numbers writes really juicy.

Of course you would, even though Muslims would love to do away with Israel. — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) November 19, 2025

"America has one main language, and that is English," the Concerned Dad knows. "Our public schools have a responsibility to teach our children in English. FOH [F*** Outta Here] with this sh****, you're a traitor to your country, Brian."

America has one primary language and it’s English. Our public schools have one job to educate our children in English. FOH with this bullshit you’re a traitor to your country Brian — Concerned dad 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@MartinezAyren) November 20, 2025

Category: incredulity

Krassenstein's post about Arabic numerals raises questions. "Why do our children have to learn this?" one person howls. When the little ones can barely read, adds another.

Why do our children need to learn this? — David Shapiro (@DavidShapiro98) November 19, 2025

"We need it why?" he asks. Brian Krassenstein answers dryly: "Because it's important for their education."

KIDS CAN BARELY READ



WE NEED THIS WHY? — Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) November 19, 2025

Yet another user recognizes that with Arabic numerals, Islam is also finding its way into classrooms. For this reason, "all religions should be taught and allowed in schools".

That is wrong separation of religion and state. Muslims want to push their religion. Then, every religion should be taught and allowed in school. — Angela Thuot (@Angel69262) November 21, 2025

Category: Jokers

Krassenstein's post also encourages people to jump on the bandwagon. "Damn, next he'll be making pupils use the Gregorian calendar," it says.

Dang, next he will require students to use the Gregorian calendar. — Elaine2525 🇺🇸 💙📖🦮🏈 (@esj2525) November 20, 2025

"That's so stupid," rages this X user. "What's next, the fucking Latin alphabet?"

This is so dumb. What’s next, the bloody Latin alphabet?!😡 — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) November 20, 2025

A comedy wreath must be tied to this X-user: "Just wait until they get to high school and they're taught the ways of the terrorist organization Al-Gebra."

Just wait until they hit high school and they teach them the ways of the terrorist organization known as Al-Gebra — Jerry Trosclair (@TrosclairTweets) November 19, 2025

Oddly, the X channel Polymarket, which actually focuses on financial topics, picks up on the "news". "It gets worse," jokes one user, referring to the fear many right-wingers have of the trans community: "He says they have to start with non-binary numbers."

It gets worse. He’s saying they have to start with non-binary numbers. — Andrew (@android_stern) November 20, 2025

And what would our world actually look like without Arabic numerals?

This user alludes to a survey from 2019 in which "LVI percent" of participants spoke out against Arabic numerals.

In other words, 56 percent.

LVI percent of Americans don't want Arabic numerals taught in schools https://t.co/4duPWTIb3f — Tom Parkin (@TomPark1n) November 20, 2025

Conclusion

The typical X charm of this user describes Brian Krassenstein's post quite well: "I usually hate seeing your posts, but rage baiting people who don't know that the numbers we use are Arabic is extremely funny."

And as befits X, there's also a rant at the end.