24.11.2025
Rage Bait refers to internet content that is intended to upset or outrage in order to generate reach. In this case, the pseudo-excitement is both profound and hilarious. It's about Zohran Mamdani, who is enforcing Arabic numerals in all New York elementary school.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Brian Krassenstein of Fort Myers, Florida, is fooling the X community with the "news" that Zohran Mamdani is insisting on Arabic numerals in all New York City elementary school.
These are the common numbers from 0 to 9. blue News has divided the reactions into 4 categories:
Sheer Outrage, Shoot the Messenger, Disbelief, Jokers.
Many of the commenters realize that Arabic numerals are the ones we use every day.
Some - especially Indians - emphasize that the spelling was developed in India, even if it is based on Arabic scholars.
And quite a few fall for the joke.
Category: Blatant indignation
"This is ridiculous," writes one X user about the Arabic numbers. "Learning another language should be voluntary, not a requirement." Another commenter interjects that you might as well learn Indian numbers or Thai numbers.
Beth groans: "It's shocking that anyone could agree to this requirement." "Holy sh*****," says MAGA Elvis.
Great is this conversation: "No, they should go to the Middle East for this," is one firm comment. Brian Krassensetin replies, playing innocent: "They could, but why would they do that when you can learn it here?"
Another user goes one better and asks the X-AI Grok how you can post something so stupid and not even delete it later.
This gentleman is not at all surprised - because Mamdani "doesn't consider himself an American and his loyalties lie elsewhere". The man also knows: "Teaching Arabic numerals in elementary school does nothing to promote American culture and ideals and therefore should not be done."
Teaching Arabic numerals to elementary school students does nothing to advance American culture and ideals, and it should not be done.
However, it's not a surprise that Mamdani would do this, as he does not consider himself an American at all and his allegiances lie elsewhere.
Then there are those commentators who are angry with the bearer of the supposedly bad news. "How about teaching kids to read and do math first, you moron," one user shouts at Krassenstein in not untypical X-charm.
How about teaching kids how to read and do math first you moron
"Of course [you support Mamdani's demand], even though Muslims would love to destroy Israel," another is stunned. And someone who calls himself Concerned dad - of all things - and misunderstands the concept of numbers writes really juicy.
Of course you would, even though Muslims would love to do away with Israel.
"America has one main language, and that is English," the Concerned Dad knows. "Our public schools have a responsibility to teach our children in English. FOH [F*** Outta Here] with this sh****, you're a traitor to your country, Brian."
America has one primary language and it’s English. Our public schools have one job to educate our children in English. FOH with this bullshit you’re a traitor to your country Brian
Oddly, the X channel Polymarket, which actually focuses on financial topics, picks up on the "news". "It gets worse," jokes one user, referring to the fear many right-wingers have of the trans community: "He says they have to start with non-binary numbers."
It gets worse. He’s saying they have to start with non-binary numbers.
The typical X charm of this user describes Brian Krassenstein's post quite well: "I usually hate seeing your posts, but rage baiting people who don't know that the numbers we use are Arabic is extremely funny."
And as befits X, there's also a rant at the end.
Actually they are Indian in origin, but yes, it is funny.