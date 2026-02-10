The man is currently in custody. sda

A man from France has been in custody since 2024. The Grenoble public prosecutor's office has accused him of abusing 89 young people in several countries over decades - as well as killing his mother and an aunt.

Sven Ziegler

A 79-year-old man allegedly abused a total of 89 young people in several countries between 1967 and 2022.

According to investigators, the alleged victims were between 13 and 17 years old, and cases in Germany and Switzerland are also being investigated.

The man also confessed to suffocating his cancer-stricken mother and a 92-year-old aunt. Show more

A 79-year-old man is said to have abused a total of 89 young people over decades, including minors in Germany, and also killed his mother and an aunt. He abused the young people in several countries, including Germany and Switzerland, but also the Philippines and India, the Grenoble public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The man has been in custody since 2024.

The number of victims of abuse is based on a list that investigators found on a USB stick in his possession. According to the list, the young people were between 13 and 17 years old. The acts took place between 1967 and 2022.

During the investigation, the man also confessed to killing his mother, who was suffering from terminal cancer, and a 92-year-old aunt. He suffocated both women with the help of a pillow.

