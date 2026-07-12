A brief moment of inattention leads to a serious accident: As a woman was heading out to the field to bring her husband something to drink, his combine harvester accidentally started moving. The 70-year-old woman was struck by the machine and seriously injured.

Here's what it's all about A woman was run over by her husband's combine harvester in Ammerbuch, Germany, and seriously injured.

The 70-year-old is said to have accidentally started the machine, which weighs about ten metric tons, while reaching for a drink.

The woman suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the hospital. Summary created with

A day of harvesting in Ammerbuch, Germany, comes to a tragic end on Friday evening. A woman goes to bring her husband something to drink in the field—shortly afterward, she is struck by his combine harvester and seriously injured.

According to police, the 70-year-old man was in the middle of harvesting a field. When his wife tried to hand him a drink, he leaned toward her. In doing so, he reportedly accidentally set the combine harvester in motion.

The farm machine, which weighed about ten metric tons, struck the woman and ran over one of her legs. She sustained serious injuries.

Emergency responders took the injured woman to a hospital. The authorities did not initially provide any further details regarding the severity of her condition.

The police are now investigating exactly how the accident occurred.