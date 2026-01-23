A sheep disappeared from a pasture in the Lüneburg Heath. Two days later, the owners found only charred remains near a fire pit. The police suspect a 23-year-old man.

Here's what it's all about A sheep was apparently deliberately stolen from a pasture in the Harburg district.

The owners discovered the remains about 700 meters away at a campfire site.

The police are searching for a 23-year-old suspect and any other possible individuals involved. Summary created with

A sheep was stolen, killed, and apparently grilled over a fire in the town of Salzhausen in the German state of Lower Saxony. Police are investigating the case as a theft and a violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

The animal was part of a flock grazing in a pasture near Oelstorf in the Lüneburg Heath. On Friday, the owners noticed that one of the sheep was missing and set out to search for it themselves.

At first, they couldn't find the animal. Two days later, they discovered an extinguished fire pit about 700 meters from the pasture. All that remained there were the charred remains of the sheep.

Clues lead to a 23-year-old

According to police, the perpetrator or perpetrators had grilled the animal over a fire. Experts collected evidence at the scene.

This, along with a tip from the public, led to a 23-year-old suspect. The police are searching for the man. Investigators have not yet been able to question him.

It is still unclear whether other people were involved. The police also did not provide any information about a possible motive.

Investigators believe the sheep was deliberately taken from the pasture. It remains unclear whether the act was planned or spontaneous.

The police are asking anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the Oelstorf area on Thursday night to come forward with information. Any observations made near the fire pit could also be important to the investigation.