A visit to a British zoo ends dramatically for a 3-year-old: A man is alleged to have thrown him into the crocodile enclosure; the child is seriously injured. dpa

Shock at a British zoo: A man is alleged to have thrown a child into the crocodile enclosure. The 3-year-old was rescued with serious injuries. It is unclear how close the child got to the crocodiles.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 30-year-old man is alleged to have thrown a three-year-old into a crocodile enclosure at an English zoo.

The child was seriously injured and is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as attempted murder; the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Show more

A man is alleged to have thrown a three-year-old into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in the British county of Huntingdonshire. The young boy was seriously injured in the incident, which remains unexplained, on Thursday, the PA news agency reported. Police officers reportedly arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police believe the man and the child did not know each other. It remains entirely unclear whether the three-year-old came into contact with the crocodiles.

Police were called to the zoo in Huntingdonshire—located just under two hours’ drive north of London—early Thursday afternoon. According to police, the boy was taken to a hospital in Cambridge and is in critical but stable condition.

Platform Over Crocodile Enclosure

A villager who wished to remain anonymous told PA that the zoo owner’s wife had jumped into the enclosure to rescue the child. A police spokesperson asked that people refrain from speculating about the incident while the investigation was still ongoing.

According to PA, the crocodiles are housed in a tropical greenhouse located in a converted cattle barn. Mike Annicelli, 52, who lives near the zoo, told the news agency that he had visited the facility before and felt safe there. “Everything is elevated; you’re far away from the animals.” There is an “elevated platform” there, and the crocodiles are about 15 feet (about 4.6 meters) below it.

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