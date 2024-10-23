The body was discovered on Monday. (theme picture) KEYSTONE

The body of a woman was discovered during a search in Stuttgart (Germany) on Monday. Her 47-year-old partner, who is suspected of the crime, is now in custody.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of a woman turned up during a search in Stuttgart (Germany) on Monday.

Her suspected 47-year-old partner is now in custody. Show more

A man is said to have killed and walled up his partner in Stuttgart. The body of the 48-year-old woman was discovered on Monday in a cavity behind a wall during a search of the apartment shared by the couple, police and the public prosecutor's office in the Baden-Württemberg state capital announced on Wednesday. Her 47-year-old partner, who is suspected of the crime, is now in custody.

The investigators were alerted by relatives of the deceased last week after they had been unable to make contact with the woman for weeks and months. The police launched an investigation, which quickly focused on her partner.

On Monday, emergency services arrived at the couple's apartment in the southern district with a search warrant and a cadaver sniffer dog and found the deceased. The background to the crime and the exact course of events are still unclear and are being investigated, the public prosecutor's office and police explained.