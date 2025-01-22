Ambulances outside the park where the attack took place. KEYSTONE

Out of nowhere, a man is said to have attacked unsuspecting children in Aschaffenburg. For a boy and a man who wanted to help, all help came too late. The police are looking for answers.

It's a frosty Wednesday, the sun is shining. But at lunchtime, the Franconian town of Aschaffenburg is suddenly torn from its daily routine. In the middle of a popular city center park, a possibly mentally unstable 28-year-old man attacks several children with a knife, according to initial police reports.

A two-year-old boy of Moroccan descent dies and the emergency services are also unable to help a 41-year-old German who was probably trying to protect the children. An unsuspecting two-year-old girl from Syria and a 61-year-old man are seriously injured and taken to hospital. A kindergarten teacher is injured during her escape.

Even hours after the knife attack, the sequence of events is still unclear. It remains uncertain whether the arrested man has already spoken out about the crime. He will probably be brought before a magistrate this Thursday.

Attack probably not motivated by Islamism

According to Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, there are no indications of an Islamist motive so far. "At the moment, the speculation is very much in the direction of his obvious mental illness," said the CSU politician in the evening in Aschaffenburg. Corresponding medication had been found in the Afghan's accommodation.

According to Herrmann, the man was required to leave the country. He had applied for asylum after entering the country in November 2022. However, his case was closed after he himself announced in writing to the authorities at the beginning of December 2024 that he wanted to leave the country.

According to Herrmann, he stated that he wanted to obtain the necessary papers from the Afghan Consulate General. He was then asked to leave the country by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf). However, he did not leave the country before committing the crime.

According to Herrmann, the 28-year-old had attracted attention three times in the past for violent acts. He had therefore been admitted to psychiatric institutions for psychiatric treatment each time, but had then been released.

Rescue workers and forensic experts walk up a small bridge near a crime scene. Ralf Hettler/dpa

Germany-wide horror

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges the authorities to clarify why the suspect was still in Germany. "I am sick and tired of seeing such acts of violence occurring here every few weeks," the SPD politician said. "By perpetrators who actually came to us to find protection here. A false sense of tolerance is completely inappropriate."

Scholz expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and spoke of an "unbelievable act of terror". "Consequences must follow immediately from the knowledge gained - it is not enough to talk."

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder spoke of an "appalling day". "The terrible news from Aschaffenburg deeply saddens us. We mourn the victims of a cowardly and despicable act," said the CSU leader. "We mourn the loss of a small, innocent child who was fatally injured. We mourn the loss of a helper who paid for his civil courage with his own life."

Other politicians also expressed their sympathy.

Pedestrians often walk in the park

The police are quickly on the scene after the attack at midday, possibly also because foot patrols are regularly on the move in the park. After the attack, the suspect is pursued by other passers-by and later arrested by the police. Herrmann emphasizes that the courageous intervention of these people "saved more children from death".

Not an hour passes on this Wednesday before the public is informed of the attack. Police officers cordoned off the park and a helicopter was deployed. Onlookers are largely denied a view of the crime scene, which is swarming with police officers. Barrier tape is stretched here and there.

The officers repeatedly emphasize that there is no danger to the public.

More crimes in the park

Aschaffenburg has around 70,000 inhabitants and is located in the Bavarian administrative district of Lower Franconia, close to the state border with Hesse. The park called Schöntal is located in the city center.

In the recent past, there has been an increase in crime in the area, as the Aschaffenburg police told the "Main-Echo" at the end of 2024. Mayor Jürgen Herzing emphasized at the time: "The complaints that people no longer feel safe in Schöntal are increasing." After the act of violence on Wednesday, the mayor breaks off his vacation and hurries back to the Untermain.

"Over the next few days, we will create an opportunity to pause and express our shared grief. There will also be a church service," Herzing announces.

Police are looking for witnesses

The police are asking for help from possible witnesses during the course of the day. "We are currently preparing a portal where you can send us your relevant pictures and videos," said the Lower Franconia police headquarters on X. Eyewitnesses to the incident should also call the police emergency number 110 or a police station.

Knife attack reminiscent of case in Würzburg

The crime is reminiscent of a fatal knife attack on passers-by in Würzburg on June 25, 2021, when a mentally ill man attacked unsuspecting people in the city center with a knife. Three women died, nine people were injured and many more were traumatized. The Würzburg district court sent the refugee from Somalia to a psychiatric clinic for an indefinite period. According to an expert opinion, he was paranoid schizophrenic at the time of the attack and heard voices ordering him to commit the crime.