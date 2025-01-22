Several people are attacked in a park in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria. A man suspected of the crime was arrested. The background is unclear.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Two people have been killed in a park in Aschaffenburg (Germany).
- Two other people were seriously injured.
- Apparently a man attacked a kindergarten group with a knife.
Several people have been seriously injured in a park in Aschaffenburg, presumably by a stabbing weapon.
According to initial findings, several people, including a kindergarten group, were injured with a stabbing weapon at 11.45 am. The police had initially spoken of three adults and one child.
The police have since confirmed two deaths. The fatalities are a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man. Two other people were seriously injured and are currently in hospital, according to the police.
The circumstances are still unclear. A 28-year-old Afghan was arrested by the police. The park was cordoned off over a large area.
An eyewitness told the "Main-Echo" that the man was taken away "in a headlock".
In November 2024, the police classified the park as a "dangerous place" in parts. There have been repeated robberies and assaults due to drugs.
More on blue News shortly.