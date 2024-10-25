The police are looking for this man. Polizei Essen

In Essen (Germany), a man attacks a mother with a child in the subway. Now the police are looking for him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Essen, a man attacks a mother and child in the subway.

Police in the German city of Essen are searching intensively for a man who brutally attacked a young mother and her partner in a subway station.

The incident took place on August 8 at around 4 p.m. on the U11 subway line in the direction of the main station. According to Essen police, the woman asked the man at the "Bamlerstrasse" stop in Essen's Westviertel district to make room for her baby carriage. The unknown man reacted aggressively and suddenly punched and kicked the mother.

Pictures published

When her partner intervened, he also became a victim of the violence. The attacker repeatedly hit him in the head before finally leaving the subway at the "Berliner Platz" stop and fleeing. The police describe the attack as particularly brutal and are now intensively searching for the perpetrator.

As there are no leads on the perpetrator so far, the Essen police are now releasing images from the video surveillance of the subway. The search for the man is continuing at full speed.