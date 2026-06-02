The accused sits handcuffed in the courtroom of the regional court. Photo: Armin Weigel/dpa Keystone

Almost a year after an axe attack on an ICE train in Germany that left several people injured, the trial has begun.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defendant, a 21-year-old Syrian, initially made no statements before the Regensburg Regional Court (Bavaria). The public prosecutor's office is accusing him of attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

Investigators are convinced that the accused attacked passengers on the train with an axe on July 3, 2025 during the journey near Strasskirchen in Lower Bavaria. A passenger who wanted to make an emergency call suffered a serious head injury, as did a fellow passenger who stood in front of her son to protect him. He and other passengers overpowered the attacker, who was also seriously injured.

Family attacked

The woman who was injured in the attack was the first witness to report how the situation on the train suddenly escalated and the man, who was unknown to her, struck. She had previously asked a passenger and her son to call the police. The attacker then knocked the passenger down and approached her group of seats, said the 52-year-old. In order to ward off possible blows against her three children, she stood up and was hit on the head by the axe.

The public prosecutor's office assumes that the accused is mentally incompetent and continues to be a danger to the general public. They have applied for his permanent placement in a psychiatric facility.

Six further trial days have been scheduled for the trial. The verdict could come in July.