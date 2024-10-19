The police are currently investigating. (theme picture) Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A man is said to have killed his father in Germany. The background is still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

A man is alleged to have killed his father in Germany.

The accused is accused of breaking his father's legs, locking him in a garage and setting it on fire.

The background is still unclear. Show more

In Premnitz in the German state of Brandenburg, a man allegedly killed his father after an argument and set fire to a garage.

According to the Potsdam public prosecutor's office, the suspect is being investigated for manslaughter and arson. The suspect is accused of breaking his father's legs, locking him in a garage and setting it on fire. The father was still alive at the time of the arson, but then died in the garage.

An arrest warrant has already been issued. The police were called after an emergency call to a domestic dispute in which two buildings caught fire. During the operation, one of the accused's dogs was also shot.

The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further information on the course of events and the identity of those involved, as the investigation is still ongoing. The "Bild" newspaper reported that the suspect first dragged his victim outside the garage and abused him there before setting the fire. The public prosecutor's office did not confirm these details and referred to the ongoing investigation.

According to the authorities and those involved, it is still completely unclear why the situation escalated in this way.