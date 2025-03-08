The road under the bell tower is closed because of the action. X

On Saturday, a man climbed Big Ben in London. Many emergency services are on site.

Lea Oetiker

On Saturday, a man climbed Big Ben in London, as various photos and videos on social media show.

The man stands barefoot several meters high on a ledge and holds a Palestinian flag.

A Pro Palestine protestor climbs Big Ben pic.twitter.com/i31Vigt44G — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) March 8, 2025

The road under the clock tower is closed because of the attack, and the police and fire department are on site with a large contingent. "Officers are at the scene and are working to bring the incident to a safe end. They are being supported by the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service," a Metropolitan Police spokesman told the British media.

Meanwhile, a fire engine has raised a working platform to the same height as the man on the tower. Three people are standing on the crane and appear to be talking to the man, who is standing several meters away, writes "Bild".