Humpback whale Timmy is dead - here is an archive picture from April. Screenshot Instagram

The dead humpback whale "Timmy" off Denmark is attracting more and more onlookers. One man in particular is now causing outrage: he swam out to the carcass, climbed on top of the animal and posed for photos for several minutes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Off the Danish island of Anholt, several people posed on the carcass of the whale "Timmy".

One man defended his selfie action with the words: "It's a dead animal."

Authorities warn that the decomposing whale carcass could even explode. Show more

The dead humpback whale "Timmy" off the Danish island of Anholt is increasingly becoming a macabre tourist attraction. Pictures and videos show several people climbing onto the animal's carcass and taking selfies. One scene in particular is currently causing fierce criticism on social networks.

One man apparently swam out to the dead whale, stood on the carcass and had himself photographed there. He later openly defended his actions to RTL. "For the first time in my life, I had the opportunity to climb on a whale," he said. When asked whether a dead animal should not be treated with respect, he replied: "Is it sacred? No, it's a dead animal!"

Many people reacted with outrage. On social networks, the behavior was described as "irreverent" and disrespectful. Numerous users sharply criticized the scenes.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued an urgent warning against approaching the carcass. The decomposition causes gases to build up inside the whale, which cannot escape due to the thick layer of fat. This causes dangerous pressure to build up. Experts therefore do not rule out the possibility that the carcass could explode.

Weeks-long thriller about "Timmy"

Emergency services are also warning of possible diseases and bacteria. Nevertheless, the dead whale continues to attract numerous onlookers to the beach.

It was only officially confirmed on Saturday that it was indeed "Timmy". The humpback whale had made international headlines in recent months. The animal stranded in the Baltic Sea several times before helpers attempted to bring the weakened whale back to the North Sea in an elaborate rescue operation.

It is unclear how long "Timmy" lived after that. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus defended the rescue operation despite the tragic end. "I think it is absolutely human to take even the slightest chance when a life is at stake."

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