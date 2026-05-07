The circumstances of her death have been clarified after almost 42 years: Maria Köhler. Kriminalpolizei Aschaffenburg/dpa

A net scarf, an argument, an escape abroad: the death of 19-year-old Maria remained unsolved for decades - until investigators finally tracked down the alleged perpetrator.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than four decades after the crime, a defendant confesses to killing 19-year-old Maria Köhler in Aschaffenburg (Germany).

According to the defense, the now 67-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend in 1984 "in the heat of the moment" after an argument.

The public prosecutor's office, however, accuses him of murder out of jealousy and revenge and is demanding a life sentence. Show more

Almost 42 years after the violent death of 19-year-old Maria Köhler in Aschaffenburg in southern Germany, the alleged perpetrator has confessed to the crime.

"He is very sorry, and he stands by that," said the 67-year-old's defense lawyer, Diane Waterstradt, at the start of the trial at Aschaffenburg District Court (Bavaria).

He had killed the young woman in the heat of an argument. "My client was very hurt at the time, but not overly jealous," said the lawyer. "He had never been violent before or since." The motives assumed by the prosecution were not present.

The prosecution assumes that the defendant acted maliciously in the crime on July 30, 1984, out of jealousy and revenge. Five trial days have been scheduled for the murder trial until the end of June. The stateless suspect faces a life sentence if convicted of murder - all other offenses such as manslaughter are time-barred.

Verbal abuse and insults

"The victim, Maria Köhler, made it clear to the accused that the relationship was over and that he should no longer visit her," said senior public prosecutor Jürgen Bundschuh at the arraignment. "This led to an argument between the two, with mutual insults and verbal abuse, possibly including slaps in the face."

After that, everything is said to have happened very quickly. "It was in this situation at the latest that the accused decided to kill the victim Maria Köhler," says Bundschuh. The then 25-year-old is said to have grabbed his ex-girlfriend's net scarf in his rage and strangled the young woman with it.

"The accused acted out of a blatant, exaggerated jealousy that lacked any comprehensible reason, because the injured party Maria Köhler had turned to another man [...]", the prosecutor is convinced. He also wanted revenge because the victim had not helped him obtain a residence permit in Germany by marrying him.

Decades of searching

Since the crime, the police had suspected that the then ex-boyfriend was the alleged perpetrator - but he could not be caught for decades. The 19-year-old had broken up with the then 25-year-old before her death and had a new boyfriend, a US soldier stationed in Hanau, Hesse.

After the crime, the suspect fled from Frankfurt/Main to Turkey, where he had been born. Two days later, the victim was found dead by a superior in a dormitory for trainee nurses.

At the end of 2024, old case investigators revisited the unsolved crime and found the man in Turkey.