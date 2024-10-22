An unknown man fatally shot a 32-year-old man with one or more shots outside a gym in Cologne. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died shortly afterwards. According to a police spokesperson, witnesses reported that the perpetrator was a young man wearing a mask and dark clothing. He is said to have fled on an e-scooter. The background to the crime is still unclear, according to the spokesman. A homicide squad is investigating.
Bullet smashed through rear window - passenger uninjured
The crime took place at around 4.45 p.m. in front of a studio in the Kalk district. The police assume that several shots were fired. A dpa reporter reported three shell casings lying on the ground. One shot pierced the rear window of a car.
There were indications that the 32-year-old came from the area of the studio and wanted to get into the car, the spokesman said. There was a woman in the car who was uninjured. She is receiving pastoral care.
A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator. A sniffer dog is also being used, the spokesman said.