Masked man flees with e-scooter Man dies after being shot outside Cologne gym

dpa

22.10.2024 - 19:49

In broad daylight, an unknown man shoots a 32-year-old man in Cologne and flees on an e-scooter. Nothing has yet been revealed about the background.
Bild: dpa

A man is shot in front of a gym in Cologne-Kalk in Germany - he dies in hospital a short time later. The perpetrator is said to have been wearing a mask. He fled on an e-scooter.

22.10.2024, 19:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man was shot dead outside a gym in Cologne.
  • The perpetrator is said to have fled on an e-scooter.
  • A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator.
Show more

An unknown man fatally shot a 32-year-old man with one or more shots outside a gym in Cologne. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died shortly afterwards. According to a police spokesperson, witnesses reported that the perpetrator was a young man wearing a mask and dark clothing. He is said to have fled on an e-scooter. The background to the crime is still unclear, according to the spokesman. A homicide squad is investigating.

Bullet smashed through rear window - passenger uninjured

The crime took place at around 4.45 p.m. in front of a studio in the Kalk district. The police assume that several shots were fired. A dpa reporter reported three shell casings lying on the ground. One shot pierced the rear window of a car.

There were indications that the 32-year-old came from the area of the studio and wanted to get into the car, the spokesman said. There was a woman in the car who was uninjured. She is receiving pastoral care.

A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator. A sniffer dog is also being used, the spokesman said.

dpa