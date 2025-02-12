A man had to go to hospital because he drank too much milk. Lukas Schulze/dpa

A man ended up in hospital due to an alleged case of diabetes. The doctors there discovered that it was not diabetes, but extreme milk consumption.

A 54-year-old Dutchman drank up to 22 liters of milk a day.

This led to a greatly increased calcium level in his blood and serious health problems.

In the end, the man ended up in hospital in the emergency ward. Show more

An unusual case documented by doctors at Masstaad Hospital in Rotterdam, the Netherlands: a 54-year-old Dutchman drank up to 22 liters of milk a day. And he did this over a long period of time, which is why he developed serious health complications. This was reported in the "International Journal of Clinical Medicine".

The excessive milk consumption led to a sharp increase in the calcium level in the blood. The consequences: Nausea, vomiting, weakness and confusion. In the end, he suffered severe kidney damage and ended up in intensive care.

Two days earlier, he had visited his family doctor, who diagnosed a form of diabetes due to the high blood sugar levels. As it later turned out, it was not diabetes, but the very high milk consumption that caused his symptoms. This is why the medication prescribed by the doctor did not help.

Man had "milky" blood

At the clinic, it was finally discovered that he had been drinking around 22 liters of whole milk a day in recent days to quench his thirst.

In hospital, the man was given medication to lower his calcium levels.

In addition to the symptoms, the doctors also noted "milky blood" - an indication of an increased concentration of fat, which makes the blood appear cloudy. His "distended abdomen" was also conspicuous.

And all because the man had drunk too much milk.