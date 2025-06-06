The man escaped in Constance. (archive picture) Florian Förster SWD/Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk/dpa

German police have issued a warning about a man who escaped from a psychiatric clinic on Lake Constance and is considered violent. According to investigators, the 31-year-old had escaped from the psychiatric center on the island of Reichenau on Lake Constance.

He had previously gone on the rampage there and then fled. A manhunt is underway. A police spokesman called on people not to approach the man and to call the emergency number if they see him.

He did not speak German and was possibly dressed in dark trousers, a dark T-shirt and a black jacket. His broken teeth were noticeable. He was about 1.70 meters tall and had short black hair.