Fishermen rescued the completely exhausted man from his situation. IMAGO/Xinhua

A walk ends in disaster for Qin Jianping: The Chinese man falls into the sea and drifts at sea for days. Without food and almost without hope, he struggles to survive - until fishermen discover him by chance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 39-year-old Chinese man survived seven days and six nights at sea after falling off a cliff into the sea.

During his struggle for survival, he drank seawater and urine and fed on raw small crabs.

His family had already given up hope before two fishermen rescued him, completely exhausted. Show more

Qin Jianping actually just wanted to go for an evening stroll. The 39-year-old was on vacation on the Chinese island of Hainan at the end of May. But the trip came to a dramatic end: according to Chinese media reports, he slipped on a discarded fruit peel on a coastal path and fell into the sea.

Although Qin could swim, he had no chance against the wind and waves. He tried again and again to return to the shore. But the current pulled him further out to sea. The very next morning, the coast was no longer visible. Two passing ships did not notice him.

Seawater, urine and raw crabs

After more than 40 hours without sleep or food, Qin managed to save himself on a drifting buoy. There he was able to rest briefly before a wave swept him back into the water. Out of desperation, he drank seawater and later even his own urine. However, neither brought him much relief.

On the fifth day, he discovered another navigation buoy. Too weak to climb onto it, he clung to it. He found tiny sea crabs in cracks in the float. He caught dozens of them and ate them raw. It remained his only source of food until he was rescued.

Qin Jianping in hospital after his rescue. IMAGO/Xinhua

While Qin struggled to survive at sea, his family desperately searched for him. Friends reported him missing, his wife traveled to Hainan and searched the coast for days. Authorities told the family that after several days in the sea, the chances of survival were practically nil. His wife was already preparing for the worst.

Fishermen discover the completely exhausted man

On the seventh day, fishermen Zheng Shizhong and Fu Tingsan noticed a man in the water. As they approached, they found Qin completely exhausted and barely responsive. They pulled him on board with a long pole and brought him back to the mainland. Rescue workers and police were already waiting there.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed severe dehydration, infected wounds and damage caused by drinking seawater. Qin had also lost around ten kilograms in weight. After two days in intensive care, however, his condition stabilized. The doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

After his release, the first thing he wants to do is visit the two fishermen who saved his life.