The veterinary office took the snake to an animal shelter, where it was warmed up again. But the animal was no longer alive. (symbolic image) Polizei Nordrhein-Westfalen

A three-metre-long reticulated python was discovered dead in a bin bag next to a clothes container in Welver. The police are investigating possible animal cruelty or a violation of the law.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Welver DE, a dead, three-meter-long reticulated python was discovered in a ripped-open garbage bag next to a clothing container.

Passers-by and police were initially unsure whether the snake was still alive and could be dangerous.

The police are now investigating a possible violation of the Animal Welfare Act and are looking for the owner of the animal. Show more

Suddenly, a three-meter-long constrictor snake is lying between old jeans and sweaters. A reticulated python caused a stir in the German community of Welver - among passers-by and the police. At first, it was not clear whether the snake was still alive and could be dangerous to humans.

A man found the striking yellow-patterned snake in a bin bag next to a clothes container on Sunday, said a police spokesman. Someone must have torn open the bag beforehand and fled at the sight of the python.

When the police were alerted to the sight of the three-meter-long, 35-kilogram constrictor snake, they first called in experts. At first, no one could tell whether the animal was already dead or whether it could still pose a danger.

Animal was no longer alive

The veterinary office took the snake to an animal shelter, where it was warmed up again. However, it became clear that the animal was no longer alive. Whether the reticulated python was already dead when it was placed next to the clothes container or died there due to the cold is still being investigated.

The police are now hoping that witnesses will be able to provide information about the possible owner of the yellow reticulated python. An investigation is currently underway into a possible violation of the Animal Welfare Act.