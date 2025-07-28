A man triggers a police operation because of a bratwurst. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A young visitor to the Hofer Volksfest found the price of a bratwurst too high - and called the police several times. In the end, he ended up in custody. The incident caused a shake of the head - and shows how heated price debates at folk festivals have become.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old calls the emergency services several times because his bratwurst is too expensive.

The price dispute escalates - the police are ordered to leave.

The man is arrested and faces charges. Show more

An 18-year-old man caused a stir at the Hofer Volksfest in Bavaria because he thought the price of four euros for a bratwurst with a roll was too high. According to the police, he only wanted to pay 3.50 euros - and was not prepared to accept the additional 50 cents.

After a short but apparently heated exchange with the vendor, the young man called the police - and not just once. "Even when our colleagues were already on site, he continued to provocatively dial 110," a spokesperson for the Hof police station told DPA.

Possible repercussions before the judge

The 18-year-old is said to have been drunk when he wanted to treat himself to a late-night bratwurst after his visit to the festival. Although he ultimately bought the sausage at the regular price, he claimed, according to the police, that a lower amount had been agreed - and demanded change. When the seller refused, the man called the emergency services again.

The police initially tried to de-escalate the situation. But the young man refused to calm down, continued to insist on his version of events and finally even refused to comply with the officers' order to leave. As a result, he was taken into custody and is now facing criminal proceedings for misuse of emergency calls.

It remains to be seen whether the 18-year-old will get away with it or whether he will have to stand trial. One thing is clear: the police have no sympathy for the incident. "The emergency call is intended for real emergencies - not for disputes over bratwurst prices," says the police spokesperson.