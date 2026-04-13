The body of a 28-year-old woman was found in a freezer. (symbolic image) dpa

A man calls the police and reports that he has discovered his dead sister in the freezer in their apartment. A homicide squad investigates. The background is still completely unclear.

DPA dpa

The body of a 28-year-old woman has been discovered in a freezer in Bielefeld. The dead woman's brother called the emergency services on Sunday evening and reported the discovery to the police, the police said. A homicide squad has taken over the investigation. However, they are still at the very beginning.

The forensics team was quickly at the scene of the discovery in the 28-year-old's apartment, it added. Based on the overall circumstances, it is assumed that the woman died violently.

However, an autopsy will probably only be possible on Tuesday, it said. It would first be necessary to wait until the body had thawed. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.