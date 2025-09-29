The lottery ticket made the man a millionaire. Tom Weller/dpa

A family man from Hesse has cashed in his winnings of over 15 million euros after six months - thanks to a lottery ticket he found in an old jacket.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from the Rhine-Main region has won over 15 million euros in the lottery.

He had forgotten the ticket for months in an old jacket.

He wants to use the money to secure the future of his children. Show more

According to HIT RADIO FFH, a family man from Hesse has changed his life in one fell swoop: He won more than 15.3 million euros on "6 out of 49" - and only collected his winning ticket six months later.

The man had played the lottery at the end of March, but forgot the ticket in his wardrobe. It was only when he was rearranging his clothes that he came across the ticket by chance. When he checked the numbers, he was "shocked": "My knees would certainly have given way," he said according to FFH.

What was particularly curious was that the winner himself had heard about the search for a previously unknown millionaire on the radio. At the time, he just thought to himself: "How stupid can you be?" - without realizing that he himself was the person they were looking for.

Lotto Hessen wanted to search for the winner again

The lucky man wants to enjoy his winnings in silence. He and his wife have decided not to tell anyone outside their immediate family. He has no big plans: a new couch for the living room, the rest will go to the children.

Lotto Hessen boss Martin Blach personally handed the winner a copy of the ticket as a memento. The exact amount of 15,336,286.40 euros should soon be credited to the man's account. According to Blach, it has never happened before that a million-euro prize has been completely forfeited. Players generally have three years to claim their winnings.

The timing was tight: Lotto Hessen had already prepared a new search for the unknown man with a large-scale poster campaign.