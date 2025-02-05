Three people have been found dead in Villingen-Schwenningen. Google Maps

Three people have been found dead in a house in Villingen-Schwenningen, north of the Swiss border. The background is unclear.

Sven Ziegler

According to media reports, three people have been found dead in a house in Baden-Württemberg. The background to the discovery in Villingen-Schwenningen is unclear, reported the "Schwarzwälder Bote" on Wednesday. According to the report, the bodies were found on Tuesday evening.

According to initial investigations, a 45-year-old mother is said to have killed her two sons and then herself. According to the police, the father had found his wife and sons, aged 14 and 16, lifeless in their apartment in Villingen-Schwenningen in the Black Forest on Tuesday evening. All of them had stab wounds.

She said nothing about the number of dead or the background. A press release was announced for later on Wednesday.