A handcuff key available on the internet is causing a stir in Germany. In Nuremberg, an arrested man used this very tool to free himself from police handcuffs.

The police already knew that suitable keys for the "Clejuso No. 9" handcuff model, which has been in use since 2009, were being sold online and warned internally about the security risks.

The police union is now calling for individually secured handcuffs, as freely available keys pose a risk to the safety of the emergency services. Show more

Bavarian police officers handcuffed and arrested a man following a search of his home in connection with a suspected drug offense. Nevertheless, the offender was able to flee, as the newspaper "Bild" wrote in an article on February 9.

Although the arrested man was returned after around ten minutes, there was no trace of the handcuffs. The unusual incident had already occurred at the end of November. A spokesperson for the Central Franconia police headquarters told Bild: "As the handcuffs could not be found, we have to consider the possibility that the arrested man had a spare key."

Spare key for police handcuffs? Indeed: research by "Bild" reveals that the keys can simply be ordered online. For the price of 10.99 euros.

Police already knew about the handcuff problem

The handcuffs used in Bavaria are the "Clejuso No. 9" model, which has been in use since 2009. It has also been certified by the Police Technology Institute of the German Police University and meets the technical requirements.

According to the Bild article, the police are aware that suitable master keys are freely available on the Internet. They have already informed the manufacturer of the handcuffs and called in a law firm to take action against the free sale.

The police have also issued an internal warning about possible security risks. The intranet explicitly points out the dangers of freely available keys - the case from Middle Franconia is also known.

"Represents a risk"

According to the Ministry of the Interior, it is not possible to say with certainty whether the arrested man actually used a spare key from the Internet. However, the handcuffs had not been opened "mechanically or by force".

The police union (GdP) is also sounding the alarm and is calling for handcuffs specially made for the police with individual keys that are not freely available for sale. Regional chairman Florian Leitner told the Bild newspaper: "This undoubtedly poses a risk to the personal safety of our colleagues."