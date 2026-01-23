A Frenchman wanted to live on his farmland, even though the authorities had denied him permission. Instead of the permitted agricultural shed, he built a house, a garden shed, and a pool. Twelve years later, the excavator rolled in.

After 12 years, the house will be torn down. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A property owner built a house with a pool on farmland without a permit.

The authorities had previously granted him permission only for an agricultural building.

After twelve years of legal battles, the buildings are being demolished, and the company also faces high costs and penalties. Summary created with

A house, a garden shed, and a pool: A man in Montdragon, in southern France, built an entire estate on his farmland. However, he never obtained a permit for it.

In 2012, the authorities had rejected his application to build a residential home. Only an agricultural barn was permitted. Nevertheless, the owner continued to build, as “La Dépêche du Midi” reports.

After twelve years of legal battles, the excavator arrived on July 23. The house, pool, and garden shed were demolished. The man and his farm must also each pay a fine of 25,000 euros. Added to this are the demolition costs and a penalty that has been accruing for two years.

Swiss courts are also taking a hard line

Two cases from Switzerland also demonstrate that decades of use or significant financial losses cannot justify an illegal renovation.

In Neuenegg, Bern, a 65-year-old retiree was forced to tear down two studio apartments that had been rented out for decades. The spaces had originally been approved as hobby rooms. Because the ceilings were ten centimeters too low and the floors were below ground level, the Federal Supreme Court denied a retroactive permit. The woman lost a total of 1,400 francs in monthly rental income and also had to pay approximately 15,000 francs for the demolition.

You can read more about this case here: Behörden zeigen keine Gnade Seniorin verliert Altersvorsorge – wegen 10 Zentimetern

A property owner in Ennetbaden AG also faced rejection in federal court. She had converted commercial spaces into two apartments without a permit and rented them out. The apartments were no longer permitted to be used, and the rooms had to be restored to their original condition. In addition, she was fined and ordered to pay 4,000 francs in court costs.