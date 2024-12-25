  1. Residential Customers
After an argument in a disco Man in London runs over four people

dpa

25.12.2024 - 20:34

A car crashes onto the sidewalk in the British capital, injuring several people. The police have a suspicion as to the motive.

After an argument in a disco in central London, a man ran over several people with his car.
Bild: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man has run over several people with his car in London.
  • Four pedestrians were injured and one person's life is still in danger.
  • The suspect is said to have been involved in an altercation in a nightclub.
Show more

After an argument in a disco in central London, a man ran over several people with his car. "Four pedestrians were taken to hospital and one person's life is still in danger," said police in the British capital. They arrested the 31-year-old driver for attempted murder.

"The suspect is believed to have been involved in an altercation at a nightclub before getting into his car and driving onto the sidewalk," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy. It was an isolated incident and not terrorism.

The crime scene is in the popular Soho district. The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. There was initially no information on the age and gender of the victims.