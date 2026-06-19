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Escapes with only a few scratches Man Is Inside When a Tornado Destroys His Home

Dominik Müller

19.6.2026

As a tornado sweeps through Effingham, Trevor Kreke’s house is destroyed in seconds. The man miraculously survives the natural disaster and, after the incident, has only injuries to his hand.

19.06.2026, 20:33

19.06.2026, 21:00

Trevor Kreke sits amid the rubble of his home. “God protected me,” he says, glancing at his cell phone and showing the injuries on his hand.

He witnessed a tornado that ravaged the American town of Effingham on June 17. Kreke was inside his home when the storm destroyed it. Miraculously, he survived the incident with only minor injuries.

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