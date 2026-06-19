As a tornado sweeps through Effingham, Trevor Kreke’s house is destroyed in seconds. The man miraculously survives the natural disaster and, after the incident, has only injuries to his hand.

Nicole Agostini

Trevor Kreke sits amid the rubble of his home. “God protected me,” he says, glancing at his cell phone and showing the injuries on his hand.

He witnessed a tornado that ravaged the American town of Effingham on June 17. Kreke was inside his home when the storm destroyed it. Miraculously, he survived the incident with only minor injuries.

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