The operation was miraculously successful. (symbolic image) Sven Hoppe/dpa

A man from Italy is admitted to hospital with an arrow in his head - two days after the accident. Miraculously, he survived. The doctors call it a medical stroke of luck.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 64-year-old man survived two days with an arrow in his head.

The arrow had missed central regions of the brain by a hair's breadth.

The operation was only possible thanks to precise planning. Show more

A medical miracle in Italy: a 64-year-old man survived for two days with an arrow in his skull before being admitted to hospital. As the newspaper "Corriere della Sera " reports, the arrow was fired from his own crossbow. It is still unclear how the accident occurred - the police are investigating.

During the two days in his house, the man remained conscious but was unable to eat, drink or move. The emergency services were only called when the carabinieri arrived. Once at the hospital, the man was responsive but could barely speak coherently.

Neurosurgeon Maurizio Iacoangeli from the Torrette Clinic in Ancona speaks of an exceptional case. "A millimeter further to the left or right - and the patient would have died instantly. He was lucky. Or - if you believe in it - assistance from above," he told Corriere della Sera.

Patient remains in a critical condition

The material mix of the carbon arrow in particular proved to be decisive: thanks to its visibility in the CT scan, the medical team was able to precisely analyze the course and plan the operation down to the millimeter. "The dark line ran from the forehead to the neck without penetrating vital structures - an intelligent course," says the doctor.

The challenge was not to pull out the arrow itself, but to prevent internal bleeding. "An arrow like this acts like a plug - if you pull it out, the hole can suddenly open up," explains Iacoangeli. However, his clinic is prepared for such extreme cases - also thanks to experience from war zones such as Iraq or Ukraine, where similar injuries occur.

According to Iacoangeli, the patient remains in a critical condition. It is unclear whether it was a suicide attempt or an accident. The Carabinieri are investigating the cause.