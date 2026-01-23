Following the dramatic incident aboard a Ryanair flight, the wife of the injured passenger has spoken out for the first time. She describes how she clung to her husband's legs after a window was damaged during the flight.

"If we die, then together"

"If we die, then together" Man Nearly Sucked Out of Plane—Now His Wife Speaks Out

Here's what it's all about Following the window incident on a Ryanair flight, the wife of the injured passenger is describing her experience for the first time.

She says she held onto her husband's legs after he was pulled toward the damaged window by the drop in pressure.

Ryanair says a piece of debris from an engine damaged the window. Summary created with

Following the dramatic incident aboard a Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen, the wife of the injured passenger has spoken out for the first time. She describes moments of fear after a window was damaged during the flight.

"If we die, we'll die together," Svetlana Grkovic told the Serbian news portal Nova.rs.

"I held him by the legs"

According to her, her husband, Ljubiša Karovic, was sitting right by the window when there was a loud bang.

At first, it appeared as though part of the engine had struck the aircraft. Shortly thereafter, the window was damaged and there was a loss of cabin pressure.

"The current swept Ljubiša away. Luckily, he was wearing his seatbelt," said Grkovic. She immediately grabbed his legs and held on tight.

According to her account, part of his body was already sticking out of the damaged window. Several fellow passengers rushed to her aid and together pulled her husband back into the plane.

Man Can't Remember Anything

According to his wife, Karovic suffered injuries to one of his hands as well as burns, among other things. He remains in the hospital and is barely able to communicate. He has no memory of the incident itself.

Ryanair has since confirmed the incident. According to the airline, the Boeing 737-800 returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff after a passenger window was damaged during the flight.

Ryanair cites a piece of debris that broke off from an engine and struck the window as the cause. According to reports, the incident occurred over North Macedonia.

The plane then landed safely in Thessaloniki. The remaining passengers were later taken to their destination on a replacement flight.

The exact cause of the incident is under investigation.