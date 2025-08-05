A trip to the mountains has become really expensive for a British hiker in Italy: The 60-year-old had ignored several warning signs in the Dolomites and entered a mountain path that was closed due to falling rocks. When he panicked at an altitude of around 2,500 meters on Thursday, he made an emergency call - triggering a costly rescue operation.
As "The Guardian" reports, the man had started his hike from Passo Tre Croci near Cortina d'Ampezzo in the morning. Despite clear signs in Italian and English that the route was closed, he set off on the Ferrata Berti trail, which was closed for safety reasons.
In the afternoon, the Briton apparently panicked due to falling rocks and made an emergency call.
The costs of the operation amounted to 14,225 euros, of which 11,160 euros were for the helicopter flights alone. The hiker was uninjured - but has to pay the full amount himself.
For comparison: two Belgian hikers in a similar situation recently got away with a fraction of the costs because their rescue was partially covered by the EU insurance systems. British nationals have been excluded from this scheme since Brexit - a circumstance that is now having a serious impact on the 60-year-old.
Giuseppe Dal Ben, Commissioner of the regional health authority, urges caution: "Tourists should treat the mountains with respect. Such operations not only endanger rescuers, but also block resources for real emergencies."