A British man posed as him for years: former professional footballer Remi Moses. IMAGO/Bildbyran

For years, a British man lived on Zakynthos under a false name, pretending to be a former Manchester United professional. Only his death at the end of 2025 revealed the fraud.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you For years, a British man on the Greek island of Zakynthos pretended to be former Manchester United professional Remi Moses.

Only after his death at the end of 2025 did it emerge that the 61-year-old was an impostor.

Even his wife and a local football club were taken in by the deception. Show more

A 61-year-old British man deceived an entire village on the Greek island of Zakynthos for years. Kenneth Simms pretended to be former Manchester United professional Remi Moses - and was even hired as a football coach. It was only after his death at the end of 2025 that it emerged that the supposed ex-star was in fact an impostor.

As the BritishDaily Mailreported, Simms had convinced many with his expertise and old video recordings. He worked as a coach at the Doxa Pigadakion club under a false identity, was considered a respected member of the island community - and even his wife thought his name "Remi Moses" was an artist's pseudonym.

The trust in the supposed ex-professional was so great that his coffin was even adorned with the Manchester United jersey at the funeral.

But shortly afterwards, the family of the real Remi Moses came forward from England: the former footballer is living in good health in Manchester. His son explained that his father had "never been to Zakynthos".