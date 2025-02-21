Attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin Marion van der Kraats/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A man has been seriously injured at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin-Mitte. He was taken to hospital. The alleged perpetrator was arrested a few hours after the attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been seriously injured in an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

He was taken to hospital.

Rescue workers attended to several people who witnessed the attack.

A suspect was arrested hours later. The man offered no resistance when he was arrested, said a police spokesman. Show more

Following the attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, the police have arrested a suspect. It is the alleged perpetrator, the investigators announced at the scene of the crime in the evening. The police had been searching for the man with a large contingent.

The arrest was made almost three hours after the alarm was raised. "The person is being taken into police custody and will be questioned further by the investigators," said police spokesman Florian Nath. The suspect had been identified by police officers who had been searching for the perpetrator in the vicinity of the crime scene. In the attack at the Holocaust memorial, one man was seriously, but not life-threateningly, injured. The victim was taken to hospital, according to the police.

"The perpetrator did not leave a weapon here," said a police spokesman in the evening. The police spoke of a "sharp object". The man had been seriously injured in the stele field of the memorial.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial after another man was seriously injured. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

The Holocaust Memorial in Berlin-Mitte is located near the Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz. There are several embassies in the immediate vicinity, including that of the USA. According to Bild, there was initially no "recognizable" connection between the crime and the US embassy or the memorial.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe by architect Peter Eisenman was opened to the public in May 2005. The field of stelae and an underground information point in the capital near the Brandenburg Gate commemorate the approximately six million Jews murdered under the rule of National Socialism.