Holocaust memorial in Berlin Man seriously injured after knife attack - perpetrator on the run

21.2.2025 - 19:57

Rescue workers attend to several people on site.
Rescue workers attend to several people on site.
dpa

A man was seriously injured at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin-Mitte. He was taken to hospital, the perpetrator is on the run.

21.02.2025, 20:10

  • A man has been seriously injured in an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.
  • He was taken to hospital.
  • Rescue workers attended to several people who witnessed the attack.
A man was seriously injured in an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on Friday evening. A police spokeswoman said that the attack was "possibly carried out with a sharp object". According to the newspaper "Bild", the perpetrator used a knife. The victim was stabbed several times.

The police announced on the online service X that the attack had occurred "in the stele field of the memorial". The injured man was taken to hospital. It was initially unclear who had committed the crime, but the spokesperson spoke of an "unknown man". In the evening, emergency services attended to several people who witnessed the attack, the police added. An investigation has been launched.

The Holocaust memorial in Berlin-Mitte is located near the Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Platz. There are several embassies in the immediate vicinity, including that of the USA. According to Bild, no connection between the crime and the US embassy or the memorial was initially "recognizable".

The Holocaust memorial by architect Peter Eisenman was opened to the public in May 2005. The field of stelae and an underground information point in the German capital commemorate the approximately six million Jews murdered under the rule of National Socialism.