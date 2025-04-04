Manfred Genditzki (l) sits in the courtroom before the start of his retrial. Bild: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Manfred Genditzki spent more than 13 years innocent in a German prison for the so-called bathtub murder. Nevertheless, the victim of justice has to pay for board and lodging.

Carsten Dörges

Manfred Genditzki spent 13 years in prison as an innocent man. He became known throughout Germany for the bathtub murder. He is said to have drowned an elderly woman in her bathtub.

However, the reopened case then clearly revealed the innocence of the convicted man, and even the public prosecutor's office demanded an acquittal. "I won't be jumping for joy," said Genditzki after his acquittal.

"The fatal guilty verdict in the criminal trial surrounding the so-called bathtub murder case was one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the history of the Bavarian judiciary," said Toni Schuberl, legal policy spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group, in an interview with "Der Spiegel".

50,000 euros for board and lodging

Genditzki spent 13 innocent years in prison. But that's not all: now the Ministry of Justice also wants to deduct 50,000 euros (approx. 47,000 Swiss francs) from the acquitted man's compensation - for board and lodging in prison.

The fact that board and lodging are deducted from compensation in such cases is probably regulated nationwide in Germany. But in this case, there is now some positive news: the justice committee of the Bavarian state parliament has decided that the justice victim should not have to pay the bill.