Bald eagles are protected in the USA. Symbolbild: Keystone

The shooting of a bald eagle has legal consequences in Texas. A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to killing the protected animal. This could have serious consequences for him.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Texas has admitted to shooting a protected bald eagle.

Video footage led investigators to the 42-year-old's property.

The man is facing jail time or a fine. Show more

A man from the US state of Texas has pleaded guilty to shooting a bald eagle. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, the 42-year-old admitted to killing a protected animal. Sentencing is scheduled for July 30, according to ABC News.

Although the bald eagle is no longer considered an endangered species, it is still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Among other things, the law prohibits the killing of the animals.

The man now faces up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of 100,000 dollars (around 79,000 Swiss francs).

Video as a decisive clue

Investigators became aware of the case following a tip-off. According to the public prosecutor's office, a video showed the eagle being shot and falling out of a tree. The authorities were later able to attribute the tree to the defendant's property.

The bird was initially found alive and taken to a veterinary clinic. However, it had to be euthanized due to severe injuries. According to the authorities, an examination revealed that the bullet had severely damaged a wing. The eagle also suffered internal bleeding, liver injuries and a broken leg when it fell.

Video from the department