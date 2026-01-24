Federal immigration officials use tear gas after the shooting incident in Minneapolis. Bild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

With the death of another man in Minneapolis, US President Donald Trump's deportation policy with sometimes rigorous raids in cities has reached a tense point.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a highly controversial operation to deport irregular migrants in the US city of Minneapolis, federal police officers have shot another person.

Opponents of Trump's deportation policy and ICE operations are organizing in many cities.

Critics of the security and migration policy pursued under Trump are sometimes drawing comparisons with Germany in the 1930s and talking of the "Gestapo" and "Nazi methods". Show more

The atmosphere in the city in the north of the USA has been simmering for many days anyway. There have been protests since a US citizen was shot dead by an officer during an ICE operation at the beginning of January. Days ago, a young boy was picked up and taken away by officers during an operation against his father, which outraged many.

On Saturday morning (local time), the incident that could be the straw that breaks the camel's back occurred again in Minneapolis, of all places: A man - according to police, probably a US citizen - dies after being shot during an operation by federal officers.

Local media identified the dead man as Alex Pretti, a nurse. The fatal police shooting is captured on several cell phone videos. They show several officers wrestling a man to the ground and beating him. Then at least one police officer fires several shots.

"How many more Americans have to die?"

At a time when much is still unclear, there are signs of the potential that the incident could unfold across the entire United States: Because Minnesota is not the first state where Trump's deployment of federal agents has caused an uproar. Democrats are calling on people to finally stand up to Trump so that the raids by federal officials against migrants stop. The US government is attacking back.

Following the fatal police shootings, there were new protests in the northern US city. Police chief O'Hara spoke of an "incredibly unpredictable scene" and called for people to avoid the area. The police used tear gas. Bild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, addressed the US president directly in a press conference. "How many more Americans have to die or be seriously injured for this mission to end?" If the aim of the mission is to ensure peace and security, then it is having exactly the opposite effect.

The governor of the surrounding state of Minnesota, Tim Walz, called on Trump in another press conference to withdraw the forces from Minnesota. "They are sowing chaos and violence." And, "We can't live like this. Our children are traumatized."

The Democratic governor of Illinois and thus also Chicago, where there had been major protests against the deployments, JB Pritzker, called on X Republican and Democratic governors to give a "joint response". "We must all stand up against the lawlessness that reigns in our cities."

What is the US government doing?

The US Department of Homeland Security posts a photo of a gun that the man killed is said to have been carrying. Trump writes on the Truth Social platform that the gun was loaded. He also sent criticism towards the city, writing that ICE officers were not protected by local police during their operations. He described the ICE officers as patriots. He accused the mayor and the governor of inciting the people of Minnesota with their rhetoric.

In the USA, raids in which migrants are taken away have become almost commonplace. The US government speaks of a successful prosecution of foreigners who were in the USA illegally and emphasizes that many criminals have been caught.

Several lawsuits against federal authorities

The ICE operations are part of the intensified deportation policy in Trump's second term in office. According to the US government, around 3,000 people have been arrested since the intensified operations began in Minnesota. Several lawsuits by local authorities against the actions of the federal authorities are currently pending in court.

Such raids can be witnessed by bystanders on the street. In the US capital Washington, for example, it is not uncommon to witness operations in which armed officers break into people's homes. Critics of the security and migration policy pursued under Trump sometimes draw comparisons with Germany in the 1930s and speak of "Gestapo" and "Nazi methods". The US government rejects such comparisons.

Opponents of this policy have now organized themselves in many cities. They warn each other about operations or make noise with whistles or bang on pots when they notice a raid.

Horror after fatal shooting at the beginning of January

At the beginning of January, an ICE immigration officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis. The case triggered widespread horror and protests. The government described the action as self-defense, while Democrats and demonstrators spoke of excessive force and a lack of transparency in the investigation.

Only on Friday, despite freezing temperatures, thousands of people protested in Minnesota against the controversial operations of the immigration authorities. The organizers of the day of action demanded the withdrawal of ICE officials from Minnesota.

Videos on social networks about the event

Several videos purporting to show the incident on Saturday morning (local time) have been circulating on social networks. One video, which has been verified by the German Press Agency, shows several people in riot gear bringing a person to the ground and attempting to restrain them. Then shots are fired, at least five to ten according to the sound. It is possible that several people are shooting. The person on the ground is then motionless.

Around ten shots can be heard on another verified video, but the action cannot be seen on it. No statement can be made on the question of whether the man was armed on the basis of these two verified videos.

At least 300 demonstrators gathered at the scene of the incident in Minneapolis within a short space of time, as the New York Times reported, citing eyewitnesses. The officers also used tear gas and pepper spray.