A fight involving several people in Berlin-Charlottenburg ends in a fatality: A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday evening in front of the Zoologischer Garten train station. The suspects are on the run.

The suspected perpetrators are still on the run.

Investigation Launched Man Shot Dead on the Street in Berlin After an Argument

Here's what it's all about A 30-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday evening during an altercation at Hardenbergplatz in Berlin.

Emergency responders were unable to save him; he died at the scene.

The suspected perpetrators are on the run, and the homicide division is investigating. Summary created with

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday evening during a dispute involving several people in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin.

According to a statement by the Berlin police on Platform X, emergency responders were dispatched to Hardenbergplatz in front of the Zoologischer Garten station. However, they were unable to save the man. He died at the scene.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

According to *Bild*, the suspected perpetrators are on the run. The homicide division has launched an investigation. No further details were initially available regarding the circumstances of the altercation or the number of people involved.

Gun violence continues to be a recurring concern for police in the German capital: Just early Sunday morning, unknown assailants fired shots at the window of a bar in the Neukölln district. About a week ago, a 38-year-old man was also shot in Schöneberg.