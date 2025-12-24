A week after the Bondi terror attack, people return to Bondi Beach on the national "Day of Remembrance". (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

A man showed solidarity with the attackers after the attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney. Australian police have now arrested and charged the 39-year-old.

A 39-year-old man published anti-Semitic posts on his Instagram account after the attack in Sydney.

Police discovered six guns and around 4,000 rounds of ammunition during two house searches.

The man had to appear in court near the city of Perth in south-western Australia and is now in custody. Show more

Following anti-Semitic posts on social networks in the wake of the attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australian police have arrested and charged a man. A few hours after the attack on 14 December, in which 15 people were killed, the 39-year-old posted on his Instagram account, according to media reports, that he "100 percent supported the right of the two shooters from New South Wales to self-defense against Jews and all future Jews".

During two house searches, the police then found six rifles and around 4,000 rounds of ammunition as well as flags belonging to Hamas and Hezbollah, which are classified as terrorist organizations in Australia. Notebooks containing anti-Semitic statements and references to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust as well as information and shopping lists for the construction of a bomb were also seized.

The 39-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday near the city of Perth in south-western Australia. According to police, he was charged with, among other things, illegal possession of firearms and conduct with intent to cause racial harassment. He will reportedly remain in custody until February 3.

Attack during Jewish festival of lights

Two assailants - a father and his son - killed 15 people on December 14 at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach during the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah. The father was shot dead by the police and his son was taken to hospital injured. The 24-year-old has since been transferred to prison.

According to the police, the two had meticulously prepared the attack for months. The Australian authorities assume that the perpetrators were influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia.