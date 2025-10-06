A routine check turned into an expensive disaster for a Swiss driver: last Friday, a customs patrol near Sigmarszell in Bavaria stopped a 39-year-old man who wanted to take his Nissan Skyline GTR to Germany on a trailer. The destination: a garage service - but the necessary customs declaration was completely missing.
As the main customs office in Ulm announced on Monday, the sports car had an estimated value of just under 50,000 euros. For the driver, this now means a hefty additional payment: 15,000 euros in import duties plus a security deposit of 2,500 euros. The case is still under criminal investigation due to a possible breach of customs law.
Similar case already in the summer
According to customs, it is not unusual for Swiss nationals to bring their vehicles to Germany for repairs or services - but a customs declaration is mandatory. Anyone who fails to do so risks the car being considered fully imported and thus 29 percent of the vehicle value being due as duty and tax. There is also the threat of a fine.
A spokesperson for the customs office explained: "If you weigh up the work and costs of the customs declaration against those of subsequent customs clearance, the declaration is clearly the cheaper and less stressful option."